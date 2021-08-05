The Illinois State Police is looking for potential troopers to fill upcoming cadet classes. Sgt. Calvin Dye says they want people with integrity, professionalism, and a passion for helping others.
He stresses that the job pays well, has good benefits, and offers several career paths.
There is no application deadline, but Dye says that could change. Communication with the state police will be via email, so he advises candidates to check their inbox and spam folders often. Dates for the cadet classes have not been announced yet. Go to https://www.illinoistrooper.com/ to begin the process.