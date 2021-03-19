Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly announced the results of the statewide Move Over Law (Scott’s Law) enforcement details. These patrols allowed the ISP to focus on educating, preventing, and taking enforcement action in response to violations of the Move Over Law and other violations which may be associated, included distracted driving. From Feb. 18–March 7, the ISP conducted more than 1,100 details statewide. Below are the results of those details:
VIOLATIONS
ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY
‘Move Over Law’ Total Offenses
1,340
Distracted Driving Total Offenses
892
Speeding Total Offenses
7,338
Move Over Details
1,000
Distracted Driving Details
171
Social Media Educational Posts
344
Participating Outside Agencies
34
Move Over Law Citations
1,112
Move Over Law Written Warnings
228
Distracted Driving Citations
384
Distracted Driving Written Warnings
508
Total Traffic Stops Statewide
12,486
Radio/TV/Newspaper Interviews
13
“Our men and women patrol the streets day and night in order to protect the citizens of our great state," Kelly said. "We ask motorists to help protect us by slowing down and moving over when you see first responders and highway maintenance vehicles on the side of the road. During this enforcement period, nearly 80 Move Over Law offenses occurred in a single day. That’s 80 times that day that we were fortunate enough to avoid a tragic situation. As an agency, our goal is to reduce this number and stress the importance of this law by education and enforcement. We want to ensure that those traveling on the roadways get to their destination safely; this means the entire public and those who protect them. Please ‘Move Over’ if it is safe to do so, and always slow down for stationary first responders and highway maintenance vehicles on the side of the roadway.”
All drivers must change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated. The law also states, if changing would be impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle and leave a safe distance until safely passing the stationary vehicle. Additionally, all drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet.
A person who violates the Move Over Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
Distracted driving violations are offenses against traffic regulations governing the movement of vehicles and a person who violates a distracted driving law faces a fine up to $75 for a first offense. A person convicted of a distracted driving violation that results in serious injury or death will face penalties of not less than three years and up to six years in prison.