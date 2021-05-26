Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.