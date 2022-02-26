The Illinois State Police is reporting a large increase in dangerous drug and weapons seizures last year. The ISP’s Metropolitan Enforcement Groups or “MEGs” recovered an estimated 71 million dollars in illegal drugs in 2021, including fentanyl, heroin and meth.
Director Brendan Kelly says the nine MEG units partner with state intelligence officers, Illinois National Guard counter drug analysts, and community groups to stop the flow of narcotics.
Kelly says the meg units are expanding their efforts to fight human trafficking and gun crimes.