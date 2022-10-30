A southeastern Illinois woman wanted for child abuse charges was arrested October 27 in St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police.
ISP says 29-year-old Keisha Cullum of Elizabethtown is accused of two counts of aggravated battery to a child, and her bond is set at $2 million.
On October 19th, The Hardin County sheriff’s office asked state police and DCFS to investigate the severe injuries of a six-month-old child.
Their investigation also found a second child living in the home had similar injuries.