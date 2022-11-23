The area beautification group Pride Incorporated will hold its 9th annual Local Celebrity Roast next week. You’re invited to support the organization and share a few laughs at the expense of this years roastee Tammy Iskarous from Riverbend Family Ministries. The dinner will take place Thursday December 1 at Lewis and Clark Community College.
Event coordinator, and Pride Inc. board member, Karen Wilson tells The Big Z their roast is all in good fun:
All proceeds from the night will benefit future beautification efforts. Tickets are $65 per person or $500 for a table of 8 and reservations are accepted over the phone or online. Call 618-467-2375 or follow the link at this story at AdvantageNews.com