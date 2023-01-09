Having trouble sleeping with your partner? One of the latest thoughts on addressing the issue is called sleep divorce. It’s when couples try different methods of getting their required sleep: in the same bed but with separate blankets, in separate beds in the same room or in separate rooms.
But Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, a pulmonologist at OSF HealthCare in Alton, takes issue with the name of the practice.
Dr. Ahmed says couples should first talk out their sleep issues and try to find a solution. The partners could try sleeping in separate beds during the week and in the same bed on the weekend, so intimacy is not completely lost. Some mattresses have different firmness, temperature, and slant on each side, which can help. If needed, he says the partners should talk to a pulmonologist or psychologist.