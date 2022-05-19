Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Republican candidate for governor, stopped at Laux Brickhouse in Bethalto this (Thursday) morning on the first day of early voting in Illinois. Irvin’s campaign made stops in three other central Illinois communities on Thursday, working to get their message out to their constituents.
And part of that message, he said, is taking the power back from the current officeholders.
Irvin says Governor JB Pritzker is threatened by his candidacy.
(Audio courtesy Steve Bivens)
Irvin and State Senator Darren Bailey are considered the frontrunners for the Republican nomination. The Primary Election is June 28. Irvin was joined on this trip by his running mate, State Representative Avery Bourne of Morrisonville.