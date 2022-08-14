Many in Illinois sought extensions on their taxes back in April and many may still be struggling to get their information together. Michael Devine from the Internal Revenue Service wants everyone to know that you should not be afraid to ask the IRS for help...
Devine says that not asking for help and letting IRS problems continue can only lead to more problems down the road including higher fees. The deadline for those who sought and received a 6-month extension in April is coming up in mid-October. For questions, you can contact your own tax preparer or also reach out to the IRS directly. Go to https://www.irs.gov/