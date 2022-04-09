April 15th is etched into the minds of many as the tax deadline every year but 2022 is different. Due to a Washington D.C holiday, the tax deadline this year is April 18th and while 3 days isn't much of a difference, it's still notable. IRS Agent Michael Devine says the deadline change hasn't had much of an impact on the filing season with more than 95 million returns already filed and well over 2 million of those from the state of Illinois.
He says the latest statistics are from March 11.
April 16th is Emancipation Day in Washington D.C and the celebration of that holiday prompted Washington D.C federal offices to be closed on April 15th, including the offices of the Internal Revenue Service. Thus, the deadline was moved to the following Monday, April 18th.