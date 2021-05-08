With regards to the unidentified body found at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Goshen Road, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis continues to pursue leads into the identification of the victim. Additional information is being released as to the tattoos on her body.
Tattoos
Left arm: Cursive words of names that appear to say “Tyler Tyson Tyger”
Right forearm: Cursive words that appear to say “Christ First”
Lower right calf: Possible astrological sign of the month Cancer depicting inverted sixes Chest: Cursive words that appear to say “King Luke”.
The deceased subject is described as an African American female approximate age of 25-35, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches in height, and weighing approximately 165 pounds.
Police say they will release additional information as the investigation continues.