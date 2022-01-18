The man shot by police at a Wood River gas station Tuesday morning has been identified. The Illinois State police says 31-year-old Tyler M. Marler of East St. Louis was shot as officers from Wood River and East Alton arrived on the scene just after 2am and confronted him while sitting outside of the gas station at the corner of Wood River Avenue and Edwardsville Road.
Further information from the state police indicate Marler pulled a weapon when the officers approached that later was found to be a black metal BB pistol. Two officers fired shots at Marler, the officers were not injured. Marler was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he died. The Illinois State Police has taken over the investigation.