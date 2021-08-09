Illinoisans have yet another invasive species to contend with in the garden — jumping worms. Unfortunately, jumping worms are slowly out-competing the familiar earthworms that gardeners consider the sign of healthy, nutritious soil, and which fishermen affectionately nickname “nightcrawlers.”
Research scientist Christopher W. Evans of the University of Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences says invasive jumping worms are now believed to reside in 35 Illinois counties. So far, there is no way to stop them.
“We know that they are here and they are spreading. I don’t want to say it’s inevitable, but we know that they are wider spread than we think now and they will continue to spread,” Evans said.
Jumping worms eat the nutrient-rich topsoil that fertilizes plants, keeps the soil moist and holds off weeds. In forests, jumping worms gobble up the duff layer of forest floor where wildflowers grow and many tree roots thrive. The bare soil that they leave behind is low on nutrients and unable to stave off erosion.
“It’s an ongoing situation,” Evans said. "We’re doing active research and continuing to look at it. We know a lot more about jumping worms than we did in 2015.”
Jumping worms are relatively new to the United States but they are spreading rapidly. They are found all along the Eastern Seaboard, in Wisconsin and as far west as Portland, Ore. They likely arrived in Illinois sometime before 2015.
Adult jumping worms die after the first freeze. However, they shed little tiny cocoons full of microscopic eggs before they die.
“So anything that has dirt on it can potentially be moving them,” Evans said.
Mulch, compost, plants and soil – all the stuff we bring in our gardens – can contain hitchhiking jumping worms.
“To keep down the spread, we ask people to be careful about trading plants and to consider not using mulch from community mulch piles,” Evans said. "Mulch piles are where we find a lot of them."
A well-turned compost pile that heats up to 130 degrees kills jumping worm larvae. However, most home gardeners do not get their compost piles hot enough. Evans recommends using only heat-treated material that has reached 130 degrees for at least three days, or buy bagged compost.
Jumping worms are six to eight inches long. A narrow, whiteish band encircles their bodies. They do not literally jump. Scratch a thin layer of topsoil to see them thrash around, more like snakes than earthworms.
One tell-tale sign of invasive jumping worms is the soil that they leave behind, which resembles coffee grounds. Check any plants for dark, coffee ground-like soil. Evans suggests throwing that plant away if there are traces of coffee ground like soil. As for the worms themselves, put them in a plastic bag and leave the bag out in the sun to cook.
Make sure to wash the garden tools and clothes afterward.