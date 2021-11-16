A new survey shows the record-breaking inflation rate has led to a stalled recovery for small businesses across Illinois.
The latest inflation figures showed prices last month rose at the fastest rate in more than 30 years, 6.2 percent over October 2020.
According to Alignable, an online business network, more than 20 months after COVID-19 first struck, 73 percent of small businesses have yet to recover fully, an all-time high this year.
The broken supply chain has led to a scarcity of goods, delays in getting supplies to sell, and skyrocketing inflation, which is now the top concern among small businesses for the second month in a row.
“The supply chain is definitely to blame, and that is getting compounded every month and that is leading to other issues like the labor shortage,” said Chuck Castro, head of news, PR and research with Alignable.
Castro added 70 percent of Illinois businesses reported the labor shortage was hampering their recovery, slightly higher than the national percentage.
Only 56 percent of Illinois businesses consider themselves fully open, compared to 67 percent nationally. Mid-2023 is when most small business owners predict they might be fully recovered.
The report shows that 33 percent of restaurants, 26 percent of retailers and 25 percent of small B2B businesses are at risk of losing for good during the fourth quarter of 2021 based on how much they believe they will earn the rest of the year concerning how much they need to keep their businesses afloat.
Nearly 90 percent say the cost of supplies and inventory is up compared to pre-COVID times, adding that the supply chain is getting worse, according to the report.
The Biden administration has introduced a series of steps to address cargo backlogs at major ports, including $4 billion worth of construction at coastal ports and inland waterways. The work, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is slated to begin within 60 days.
A recent Gallup study showed that 75 percent of Americans rate the current economic conditions in the country as only fair, while 68 percent say the economy is worsening.