The annual Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site from June 4-6 will showcase artisans and their artistry from Navajo, Zuni, Hopi, Cherokee, Oglala Sioux, Santo Domingo, Oneida, Creek, Comanche, and Kiowa tribal regions.
Artists' work includes paintings, drawings, baskets, beadwork, pottery, sculpture, metal work, wood carvings, feather work, flutes, decorated gourds, and jewelry. Market items are Native-made and are expressions of the numerous Native communities represented.
The event will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 4; 9 a.m. 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. All those participating and attending the Market Days event will be required to observe health and safety protocols in place at the time of the event.
This event is free; reservations are required at www.cahokiamounds.org and are available on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/5d7yvekb
For more information, call (618) 344-9221 or visit www.cahokiamounds.org.