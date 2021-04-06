Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.