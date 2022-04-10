In-person interactions have resumed at Social Security offices. Spokesperson Jack Myers recommends making an appointment for any visit, but walk-ins will be welcome back. Heavy foot traffic is anticipated so Myers notes because of distancing and capacity limits, you may be asked to wait outside.
There is a personal health assessment officials are asking the public to review before they come in and masks are still required. There is a local Social Security Office in the federal building at Piasa and West 5th Street in downtown Alton. For more information go to www.ssa.gov