An Illinois House committee is looking at ways to teach more college students about managing their finances. At a recent hearing, lawmakers listened to university representatives from several schools discuss efforts to improve financial literacy.

Sol Jensen with Northern Illinois University says they launched a financial advising office last year.

Representatives from Wintrust Bank talked about the need to start early, saying they offer workshops for young children through college age, covering topics like saving for something special, opening a checking account and tracking expenses.