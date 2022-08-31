Many people take for granted activities like making a phone call or getting on a bus. For others those everyday tasks can present unique and sometimes overwhelming challenges. IMPACT CIL (Centers for Independent Living) provides resources and advocacy for those with disabilities or needing assistance across a broad range of areas. The organization is a self-help, advocacy organization founded in 1985, formed by and continuing to be operated by people with disabilities. IMPACT CIL’s services are available to residents of Madison, Macoupin, Bond, Calhoun, Greene and Jersey counties.
The organization’s stated mission is to advocate for independence, inclusion, equal opportunity and civil rights in every arena. They serve as an authoritative source on many critical issues facing the disability community. The non-profit group serves residents regardless of age or income status.
Tiffany Breden is the program director for IMPACT CIL and says their services span an extensive spectrum of areas. “One example is people who call us with issues related to vision and hearing impairment,” she says. “There are all sorts of assistive technologies we can provide to help them. Everything from magnifiers to talking watches to bump dots for microwave ovens.” IMPACT CIL currently offers a free amplified phone program.
Breden has 16 years with IMPACT CIL and is part of an executive team with deep experience. Executive Director Cathy Conarino has been with the organization for 35 years and Business Administrator Carla Sauerwein has worked there for 25 years. “The majority of our team have disabilities so they have real world experience in dealing with the problems people face,” says Breden.
IMPACT CIL’s five core services are advocacy, information and referral services, peer support and counseling, independent living skills training and transition services.
The organization can serve as an advocate for people dealing with challenges such as physical access issues. Breden explains while most problems of that type are resolved through initial outreach, IMPACT CIL can assist in escalating issues to county and state government where necessary.
The group provides referral services to a wide range of assistance organizations, including Americans with Disabilities, Illinois Assistive Technology Program (IATP), Illinois Attorney General on Disability Rights, Illinois Department of Human Rights, Illinois Network for Centers for Independent Living and the Madison County Association for the Blind.
Peer support and counseling is an important resource for many with disabilities. “People can call in and talk to someone who is actually going through the same thing,” says Breden. “Resources can also go out to their homes and show them how to make things more accessible and easier to navigate.” A support group for visually impaired individuals is held once a month at the center.
IMPACT CIL also offers personal assistant training. The organization trains individuals on the responsibilities involved in providing personal assistance to individuals in need in their homes and then maintains a record of those trained people. When area residents need that type of assistance, they can call IMPACT CIL and be provided a list of those trained, qualified individuals whom they can contact.
The organization offers a Fast Track program which goes into area schools and works with individuals with disabilities on things like job readiness and workplace environment skills, preparing them to go out and get a job when they leave school. Transition training is also provided for people who are currently in supported living environments and want to move to independent living. “We can help find them subsidized housing, purchase upfront needs like furniture and kitchen items, and help them get established with their initial rent and groceries,” says Breden.
The group also provides transit training. “For instance, if someone is not used to being in a wheelchair, they may not know how to use the bus service in it,” says Breden. “We can train them on how to get on the MCT buses, how to identify where they are going and how to get there.”
IMPACT CIL is located at 2735 East Broadway in Alton. Business hours are Monday through Thursday from 8am to 4pm. Appointments are currently required for in-office visits but inquiries can be made by phone anytime during business hours, 618-462-1411. TTY services are available by calling 618-474-5333. Breden also says IMPACT CIL welcomes donations and contributions. Individuals can call the office or go online to make donations directly through the organization’s website.