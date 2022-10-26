Despite a dry summer in Illinois, corn and soybean yields appear to be favorable.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois farmers are expected to get 210 bushels of corn per acre. If Illinois’ projection this year comes to fruition, it would match its record-high yields of 2018.
Some farmers in east central Illinois are reporting 250 bushels of corn per acre, an impressive feat considering that part of the state experienced extreme drought conditions.
About a 10th of the state experienced drought conditions this year. That is better than neighboring Iowa where more than half the state is in varying drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Bill Leigh owns a farm in Marshall County. He said the corn yields are decent despite the lack of rain.
“The month of August and the first two weeks of September only had like less than two inches and it kind of, as I describe it, died ugly,” said Leigh.
Soybeans were helped by the freeze in early October which helped finish them out.
As of last week, 53% of soybeans were reported in good condition.
According to state officials, marketing of Illinois’ agricultural commodities generates more than $19 billion annually. Corn accounts for 54% of that total. Marketing of soybeans contributes 27%, and livestock, dairy, and poultry generates 13%.
There are roughly 75,000 farm operators, down from 164,000 in 1959. During the same time period, the average farm size more than doubled as technology made many aspects of the farming industry less labor-intensive.