Illinois is experiencing an extended run of dry weather this week. You can blame it on a high-pressure system settling over the central U.S., which is impacting the trek of Hurricane Ian, according to State Climatologist Trent Ford.
He says the big cold front that swept through mid-week last week brought down a big area of high pressure.
Hurricane Ian remained an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, just 2 mph shy of Category 5 status, as its eye wall was moving onshore near Fort Myers around midday Wednesday.