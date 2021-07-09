The first drawing for the state's COVID-19 vaccine lottery took place Thursday. The initial prize in the All In For the Win promotion is $1 million. College scholarships worth $150,000 each will also be awarded to three lucky teens.
Winners will be picked from the pool of Illinoisans who received at least one dose of the vaccine by July 1. Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker made another plea for people to get the shot.
The governor says winners will be notified by the state Department of Public Health either via phone, email, or both. Drawings will occur through the end of August, so there's still time to enter by getting vaccinated. Click here for more details.