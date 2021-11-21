Illinois’ unemployment rate has declined two-tenths of a percentage point to 6 percent from the prior month, but the state’s October rate is still higher than the national average of 4.6 percent.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security said most job gains came in professional and business services, with the most declines in information and educational and health services.
IDES acting director Kristin Richards said nearly 41,000 jobs were added last month.
These numbers are a big change over last year, when the October unemployment rate was 8 percent.