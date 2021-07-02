Those needing to speak in person with someone at the state’s unemployment office haven’t been able to for more than a year, and it’s still not clear when the offices will be open.
Illinois Department of Employment Security offices have been closed since the spring of 2020. For months while unemployment claims spiked because of the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions closing businesses, backlogs grew and phone lines were flooded. IDES officials have said there are health and physical safety concerns. Since then other government operations have been opened at least partially, if not fully.
Asked Tuesday when IDES offices will open back up, Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a response he’s given for months.
One problem that persists is unemployment fraud. The state has yet to put a value to it, but it could be in the billions.
A House resolution passed nearly unanimously in May urging the governor to reopen IDES offices. Pritzker says the department is still handling claims through the phone and internet.