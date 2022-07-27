Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.