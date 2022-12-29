The Illinois Office of Tourism is making its Rose Parade debut on Monday January 2 with a float in the Pasadena, California spectacle.
The title of the entry will be “The Middle of Everything,” which happens to be the state’s award-winning tourism campaign slogan. An historic route 66 sign will be a part of the float, as will an Abraham Lincoln bronze bust and a waterfall like you can see at the Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois.
The Enjoy Illinois entry will also feature a live musical performance from American Idol finalist and Illinois native Grace Kinstler, who’ll be performing her original song called “Leo.”
The 24-foot-tall float took four months to build, features nearly 30,000 flowers, and required nearly 22,000 volunteer hours to create.