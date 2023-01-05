Illinois Tech has joined a network of 20 Midwest colleges and universities to form the Midwest Semiconductor Network.
“It’s about pooling our resources together and becoming a collaborative team to help raise up the quality of the workforce, and also the quality of impact that we have on the future of microchips and semiconductor manufacturing,” Ken Christensen, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs of Illinois Tech, told The Center Square.
Twenty universities and community colleges in Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan comprise the Midwest Semiconductor Network. More educational institutions are expected to join.
“We share a deep reserve of talent and innovation. This network is poised to make great contributions to the industry,” Christensen said. “Illinois Tech emphasizes what is called "practice-based learning.”
Students don’t just learn the concepts and the theory in the classroom, he said. “We create experiences in the academic program that allow students to apply what they have learned,” he said.
When students complete their degrees, they have the foundational skills and they know how to use them in the real world, Christensen said. “Being part of this regional network gives us another avenue of bringing practice-oriented
activities into our academic curricula,” he said. Christensen also said community colleges are important partners in the Midwest Semiconductor Network.
“The strength that the collaboration brings is that we can transition learners from community colleges into the four-year universities to gain enhanced expertise in areas that are important for the semiconductor industry,” Christensen said.
The value chain of semiconductor manufacturing starts well before the actual process of producing the semiconductors. Illinois Tech recently partnered with DMG Mori, a global manufacturer of metal cutting machines and CNC-controlled turning centers and milling machines, to establish a national center for advanced manufacturing. “Our focus will be on advanced manufacturing needs and developments that then feed into the capabilities of doing semiconductor fabrication,” Christianson said.