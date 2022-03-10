Illinois Republican leaders are urging the Illinois House speaker to support legislation that would restrict Russian involvement in Illinois.
Russia invaded the country of Ukraine in February. That has prompted nations across the world, including the United States, to issue sanctions against Russia and its leaders.
Illinois lawmakers are now calling for similar action to be taken in the Illinois House of Representatives.
A new conference Tuesday at the Statehouse was led by state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs. Both have recently filed legislation to show support for Ukrainian Illinoisans.
Durkin laid out what their legislation could do to further restrict Russians from doing business with the state of Illinois.
"Our role is to restrict Russia's role in our pension systems and also to restrict our state treasurer from making any investments within any type of Russian domiciled entity that's doing business with the state of Illinois," Durkin said.
Demmer also discussed the implementation of $40 million over the next two years to help support the Ukrainian refugees.
"My bills would add an additional $20 million this year and another $20 million next year to support the refugee services for individuals that are fleeing their war-torn homeland in Ukraine," Demmer said.
Both Durkin and Demmer have claimed they're not getting support from across the aisle and called on the House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, to take action.
"I am here today calling upon speaker Welch and the House of Democrats, the ones who control the House chamber, to stand up for Ukraine and stand up for democracy," Durkin said.
Durkin explained that he wished more was happening to help the Ukrainian people in Illinois.
"I wish there was a sense of urgency coming out of the speaker's office to do something and to show our support for the Ukrainians in Illinois, which is a very large community," Durkin said.
Welch has not yet responded to Durkin's comments but has shown his support for Ukraine via a statement from his Twitter page.
"We must stand strong with the people of Ukraine and in the fight to preserve democracy," Welch said. "I join the rest of our leaders in condemning this unprovoked and coordinated attack by Vladimir Putin".