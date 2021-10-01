The dangers of driving while under the influence or distracted are constant, according to a member of the Illinois State Police.
A series of roadside safety checks and other patrols are being announced by the agency in hopes of getting drivers to think twice before breaking the law while behind the wheel.
But what if you see someone you suspect of driving while intoxicated or otherwise distracted? Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando said that would be an exception to the rule.
Alcohol and drug impairment are a factor in more than 30 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois. He says roadside safety checks are designed to keep the roads safe by taking dangerous offenders off the road.