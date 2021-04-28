Illinois State Police District 11 Commander Mark Doiron announced state troopers are conducting multiple special patrols in May in Madison and St. Clair counties.
They include Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols, Distracted Driving Enforcement Program Patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols, Nighttime Enforcement Patrols, Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols and Roadside Safety Checks.
Officers will focus on enforcing laws related to impaired driving, illegal transportation of alcohol and drugs, distracted driving, seat belt and child restraint use, and suspended and revoked driver’s licenses.
Alcohol and drug impairment are significant factors in approximately 40 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois.
The patrols are funded through federal and state transportation agencies.