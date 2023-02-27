At the first of the year, Illinois State Police reorganized from 21 patrol districts across the state to 11 patrol troops. Troop 8 is based here in southwestern Illinois.
ISP Director Brendan Kelly recently came to Collinsville for a Guidon (guide-on) ceremony. The guidon is a flag representing the ISP unit and a symbol of honor.
Kelly had this to say to the state troopers gathered in dress uniforms for the ceremony.
Kelly said the establishment of patrol troops allows ISP to refine its focus on violent crimes, continue its mission to reduce traffic deaths, and schedule officers to respond to calls for service, no matter the day or time of the week.