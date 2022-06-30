Two-million dollars in grant funding will soon be available to law enforcement agencies to be used for going after illegal firearms. Money from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund will be doled out by the Illinois State Police (ISP) in an effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm related homicides, and other violent crimes. The funding for the grants comes from legislation signed into law by Governor Pritzker.
The governor says we are facing a gun violence epidemic. The ISP says from 2020 through April of 2022, they prevented more than 88,000 unlawful attempts to obtain guns through firearm eligibility and compliance checks. Any law enforcement agency that conduct firearm enforcement operations can become a member of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force and is eligible for the funding. Grant applications will be available the entire month of July.