The Madison County Board is being lobbied to put a referendum on the ballot countywide, called the Illinois Separation Referendum.
David Stauffer of Troy spoke at the board’s February meeting.
He said 26 downstate county boards have already gotten approval from voters to explore the idea of breaking away from Cook County and forming a new state. These are non-binding referenda.
Here’s more of what David Stauffer had to say during his address to the Madison County Board:
Stauffer said Illinois is among the highest-taxing states in the nation, and the separation from Cook County would help downstate get some relief.
The Madison County Board took no action on the matter during its February meeting.