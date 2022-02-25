Illinois Senate Republicans are offering legislation to empower the parents of schoolchildren. One of the bills adds five new positions to the state board of education, to be chosen by voters as opposed to appointed by the governor. Another requires districts to post online all learning materials for curriculum taught.
So says Senator Neil Anderson of Moline.
A third bill makes the “Invest in Kids” program permanent. It helps low income families pay for private school through donations. Donors receive a tax credit in return.