The Illinois Senate on Thursday approved a measure introduced by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) to make voting more accessible by extending the use of ballot drop boxes and allowing for curbside voting in future elections.
“During the election last November, expanding vote-by-mail and offering curbside voting helped keep voters safe from exposure to COVID and increased ballot access for eligible voters,” Stuart said. “I’m pleased that we’re one step closer to making these voting options a permanent part of our election process after the Senate vote today.”
Stuart introduced House Bill 1871 to codify COVID-19 safety measures put in place for the 2020 presidential election, including the use of drop boxes for return of vote-by-mail ballots and curbside voting to accommodate social distancing. Stuart's bill also ensures that funds from the federal Help America Vote Act can be used to support the use of drop boxes. Stuart passed House Bill 1871 out of the House last week, and it passed Thursday in the Senate.
“While these changes were initially put in place in response to the pandemic, permanent ballot drop boxes and curbside voting will make it easier for all voters, including seniors and the disabled, to vote in all future elections,” Stuart said. “This bill simply increases eligible voters’ options to cast a ballot so they can safely participate in our elections, and I look forward to it becoming law.”