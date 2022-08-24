The two candidates vying to replace longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White look to gain support heading into the November election.
Candidate Dan Brady, an Illinois state representative, defeated John Milhiser for the Republican nomination. Alexi Giannoulias beat several opponents in the Democrat primary.
Brady spoke during the GOP rally last week in Springfield and explained why he wants to be the next Secretary of State.
"I am running for this office, not because I want to use it as a springboard for another political office, I'm running because I have always been and will continue to be a public servant who will put the public first," Brady said.
Giannoulias, a former state treasurer, pushed for public support to get him and other Democrats elected this fall.
"We need everyone's help for the next 80 days. Let's do everything we possibly can to elect the outstanding candidates out there and the amazing candidates and leaders up here," said Giannoulias.
Both candidates have run on making the SOS office more accessible for Illinois.
Giannoulis said he would take a technical approach.
"We will have digital driver licenses and digital I.D.s, so we can make it easier for the people who work there and the people who are waiting in line," Giannoulias said. "For someone to have to take two buses and wait in the snow for two hours in line for these simple services, we believe is something that can be remedied."
Brady spoke about addressing what he sees as a staffing shortage at the various offices.
"The secretary of state's office is a constitutional office that touches more lives of Illinois residents daily than any other," Brady said. "When you talk about the motor vehicle divisions, they haven't been fully staffed in years, and you have to start with that."
The position is up for grabs for the first time in 23 years after White chose not to seek reelection. The two candidates will face off in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Sept. 29.