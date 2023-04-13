Illinois school officials have made a budgetary request of more than a half billion dollars in additional funding than last year.
The Illinois State Board of Education told a Senate Appropriations-Education Committee Wednesday that they are looking for $10.3 billion dollars for fiscal year 2024 that begins July 1. That is an increase of $517 million from fiscal 2023.
ISBE’s budget proposal includes a $75 million increase for early childhood programs.
Some committee members were concerned about a proposed decrease in funding for vocational transportation for students. State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, said her district in southern Illinois is spread out making it difficult to get to school.
“When you think about 28 counties all trying to get transportation to the hubs that are giving that vocational training, a cut like this is like a knife in the heart,” said Bryant.
Board officials said the governor’s proposed budget would reduce funding for vocational transportation by $353 per student.
The board was asked about the nearly $90 million dollar error that went to Chicago Public Schools and shorted school districts around the state. Financial officer Scott Harry assured the committee that it has been taken care of.
“School districts that were underpaid for those years were made whole as a result of that $87 million supplemental,” said Harry. “There is a repayment plan from CPS to the state.”
Committee members also voiced concerns over learning loss from the pandemic.
“They’re behind on reading, math, social skills,” said state Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City. “What do we do? How do we tackle this thing?”
State Superintendent of Schools Tony Sanders said Illinois has invested in high-impact tutoring and it is available to all school districts across the state.