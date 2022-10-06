A new report shows that small businesses across the country have improved since the pandemic. However, Illinois restaurants are still lagging.
The survey was conducted by Alignable and showed that 36% of restaurants in the nation have difficulty paying their rent. In addition, Illinois small businesses are tied for the highest delinquency rate at 39%.
Sam Toia of the Illinois Restaurant Association said many restaurant owners and operators he has talked to have been struggling.
"According to a recent survey of our restaurant association members, conditions have deteriorated over the past couple of months," Toia told The Center Square. "That is coming from Illinois restaurant operators."
Toia explained that owners have difficulty keeping up with costs due to inflation.
"Forty-one percent of Illinois operators claim business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago," Toia said. "Really, many owners are telling us that soaring costs across all parts of business are creating challenges for them."
Inflation has affected food prices and labor prices, according to Toia.
"Nine-two percent of business operators say their total food and beverage costs are higher than they were in 2019," said Toia. "Also, 94% of operators said their labor cost is higher than in 2019."
Illinois is among the highest taxed states in the country, Alignable's Chuck Casto had previously said, which affects the state's small businesses.
"In Illinois, where they have the very high taxes, it becomes a cumulative effect on the small businesses," Casto said. "As these businesses try to do creative things to remain in business and attract more customers, the state's high taxes have an impact."