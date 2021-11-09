Just about every household has old cellphones lying around, and now those phones can be used to help U.S. troops.
Two teens started Cell Phones for Soldiers in 2004 when they heard about a soldier’s $8,000 phone bill and wanted to help. They raised enough money to pay off the bill and decided to expand the program.
The organization collects new and gently used cellphones and tablets to be refurbished or recycled. Proceeds from the sales will be used to send prepaid international calling cards to U.S. troops and to provide emergency funding to veterans.
Since its inception, the charity has provided more than 300 million minutes of free talk time to servicemen and women stationed around the world through its calling card program, Minutes That Matter.
Phones can be dropped off at numerous locations, including fire and police stations.
Donors are asked to erase all personal information that may be stored on the device to protect personal privacy, remove the phone’s SIM card and restore the phone to factory settings.