A leaked initial draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion, which suggests the court is poised to overturn precedent on legal abortion, is sparking reaction in Illinois.
Politico reported Monday that it obtained a leaked draft of the ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito in February, which criticized the Roe v. Wade decision and sent shockwaves around Illinois and the rest of the country.
The Supreme Court had been expected to rule later this year on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case stemming from a law in Mississippi that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
In Illinois, abortions are legal up to 22 weeks after gestation and there is no more parental notification requirement. Illinois has the Reproductive Health Act on the books with expanded abortion rights. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed that into law in 2019.
During a news conference Tuesday morning, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, said the law keeps abortions legal in the state despite any supreme court decision.
“Let me be clear, Illinois is not going back,” said Welch. “We will always stand strong for reproductive health and a person’s right to choose because it is the right thing to do.”
Amy Gehrke, executive director of Illinois Right to Life, issued a statement condemning the supreme court leak.
“Roe v. Wade created an erroneous 'right' to abortion that has no standing in the United States Constitution," Gehrke said in a statement. "We believe that the leak of the draft ruling on Monday, May 2 was an egregious act that threatens the function of the High Court."
Illinois U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, agreed. In a statement, Davis said he is deeply concerned with the leak, and it is nothing more than an attempt to intimidate the justices on this case and sway their opinion.
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Downers Grove, said in a statement, “if the leaked decision is real, then this is a black day in the history of the United States.”
Chicago will continue to be a haven for people in need of an abortion and other forms of reproductive health care even if the supreme court strikes down Roe v. Wade, pledged Mayor Lori Lightfoot Monday night. Lightfoot said she’s “sickened and enraged” about the decision.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, issued a statement, which said the law in Illinois can be changed. He said voters opposed to abortion should get involved in electing legislators that share their values.
There will be weeks of national debate about the legal reasoning behind Alito’s draft opinion. It's not expected the final opinion will be made available until sometime this summer.
If Roe v. Wade is stricken down, such a ruling would likely send the issue of abortion back to the states. That could mean a patchwork of state taking different approaches to how they regulate the termination of a pregnancy.