Illinois ranks eighth in a study of the most dangerous states for distracted driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, or fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system.
Leo Waldenback is a researcher for Zutobi, the driver's safety company that conducted the study:
Numbers for the study were culled from state reporting of accidents to the National Highway Transportation Bureau, among other sources. In 2019, 151 people in Illinois died in crashes attributed to distracted driving.