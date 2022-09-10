Economists agree that job losses are a component of a recession, so a new survey of small businesses may be an ominous sign for the economy.
The survey by the small business referral network Alignable shows a majority of small business owners in the U.S. said they are not hiring at this time, and some say they will be laying off workers.
Head researcher Chuck Casto says 60% of Illinois small businesses that responded now have a hiring freeze. They also have the second highest percentage of businesses who say they will be laying off staff.
“Illinois is second only to Florida in having the highest layoff rate,” Casto said. “Eleven percent of the small businesses say they are planning layoffs as early as this month.”
Almost half of those who stopped hiring said they were seeking workers earlier this year, but stopped because of high payroll expenses, recessionary fears and reduced revenues.
The top three sectors that have halted hiring are real estate, automotive and health care.
One sector that has experienced a worker shortage since the beginning of the pandemic is restaurants. Casto says even they are being affected by the current economic climate.
“We saw a huge jump from 38% to 55% with the restaurants, and the restaurants are laying off 9% of their workers on top of that,” Casto said.
Only 23% of small business owners said they have fully recovered from the pandemic, the worst recovery rate in over a year, down 2% from July and down 20% from December 2021.
“With all of the numbers going up in terms of people not hiring, that really is quite a sign that people are scaling back,” said Casto.