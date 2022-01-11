The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting you to take part in a virtual public hearing January 21 to chime in on the ongoing study of the state’s rail system. There will be an update on input collected throughout the year on current conditions, capacity concerns and safety challenges
The online event will include a short video and information on feedback received since the study launched a year ago. IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel tells The Big Z the information gathered will be used in the development of a statewide rail plan.
The study will wrap up at the end of January. You can get more information at www.illinoisrailneeds.org