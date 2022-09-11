With a hefty price tag of $740 billion, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had plenty of opponents, but how will the measure affect a switch to renewable energy?
The IRA is the biggest federal investment against climate change, aiming to cut gas emissions in less than a decade by roughly 40%. President Joe Biden’s goal was to put the U.S. on target for a 50% reduction by 2030, so the bill falls short of that goal.
The package includes $369 billion in new spending to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and invest in clean energy technologies.
The climate spending includes $60 billion for solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing, $60 billion for disadvantaged communities that bear the brunt of climate impacts, $20 billion to reduce agricultural emissions, new battery manufacturing credits and other climate-related priorities.
Thomas Skuzinski, head of Northern Illinois University’s Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy, said the legislation is unique.
“It's pretty broad in its targeting of clean energy,” Skuzinski said. “It is not often or ever in this country that we’ve seen something that hit at both the production and the consumption side.”
Republicans have been outspoken about the act, calling it a radical tax-and-spend plan that will raise taxes and increase the size of government.
The bill also includes a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, which is renewed starting in January 2023 and will last a decade. There are limitations though, as the retail price for sedans would have to be below $55,000 to be eligible for the tax credit, and with the average price hovering around $66,000 for an electric car, it may not be achievable.
A group led by the American Petroleum Institute issued a statement that said they share the goal of addressing climate change, however, “the considerable tax increases and new government spending in the IRA amount to the wrong policies at the wrong time.”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has his own climate goals through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that he signed into law last year. His goal is to have one million electric cars on Illinois roads by 2030.
His opponent in the November election, state Sen. Darren Bailey, called the legislation impractical.
“Illinois was once an energy exporter, not very long ago,” Bailey said. “Now we're on our hands and knees begging to buy energy from others, while our people, our businesses and our hospital worry if they can keep the lights on.”