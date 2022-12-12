New Illinois Prisoner Review Board appointees answered questions about the board's performance during their appointment hearings last month.
The 15-member PRB decides on the release and conditions of release for offenders from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Previously, the board came under fire for not having enough members approved by the Senate.
Two new members appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker were questioned in front of a Senate committee during the recently concluded veto session. The appointments come after Pritzker failed to get appointments approved back in May.
The PRB has also faced backlash for being too lenient towards offenders by allowing what critics say are unsafe individuals back onto the streets.
Carmen Terrones, who the Senate Executive Committee questioned at the end of November, was asked what would change in reviewing prisoners for release.
"I have to make sure I take into consideration the law and the thoughtful consideration to all the mandatory conditions they must follow," Terrones said. "The individual, once he has served his time and is allowed to be considered for release, we need to know the support system is there in order for me to make an informed decision, in order not to create an unsafe environment for our community."
Matthew Coates has also been appointed. He addressed the process for reviewing individual cases.
"We review testimony from the individual in custody. We look at victim impact statements. We might look at institutional adjustment, programming while in an institution and disciplinary records," Coates said.
The Executive Appointments Committee votes on whether to recommend those appointments, and the full Senate determines whether the members will be approved.
Both appointments for Coates and Terrones advanced out of committee, but have yet to be taken up by the full Senate. The Senate returns Jan. 4.
PRB members make around $89,500 per year.