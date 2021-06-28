Sheriffs across Illinois are still having issues transferring convicted criminals from county jails to state prisons, despite decreased prison population and the state’s COVID-19 capacity limits being lifted.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, sheriffs haven’t been able to transfer inmates to state prisons as they typically could. Despite an attempted lawsuit, the state has begun to transfer some inmates. But Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Jim Kaitschuk said it’s not full steam, and it makes no sense.
The state’s prison population in March decreased more than 18,000 since 2015. In the past year, it’s decreased by nearly 10,000. As for COVID-19 cases, Kaitschuk said rates are way lower than a year ago. The Illinois Department of Corrections website shows just three inmates and 26 staff with COVID-19 statewide.
The Illinois Department of Corrections said it is "committed to safely admitting as many men and women from the counties as possible."