Manufacturing representatives hope tax incentives put Illinois at the top of the list for the future of microchips.
This spring, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, working with members of the Illinois Legislature, were able to pass the MICRO Act, a bill that provides incentives for microchip manufacturers to set up operations in Illinois.
Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the IMA, told The Center Square that supply chain delays during the pandemic demonstrated the need for more domestic microchip production. Auto plants had to shut down because of a shortage of microchips.
“Microchips are critical for economic security,” Denzler said. “They are important for global and political security. We want to make sure that these products are made right here in the United States and hopefully in Illinois.”
Twenty years ago the United States produced 40% of the world’s microchips. That market share has shrunk to 13% worldwide, Denzler said.
“Today, Asia produces 70% of the world’s microchips,” Denzler said. “And when you look at the higher level chips that are used in aerospace and defense, Asia produces 90%.”
Illinois lawmakers agreed with the IMA that bringing more of that manufacturing back to the United States is critical, he said.
The recent decision of Intel to build a $20 billion chip manufacturing plant with 4,000 jobs in Columbus, Ohio was one of the drivers of the IMA effort to pass the bill. Denzler said Ohio used state-sponsored tax incentives and a specially passed bill to convince Intel to invest in Ohio.
“Ohio passed a large company incentive package two years ago,” Denzler said. “Incentives certainly played a role in that location decision.”
Illinois has a world-class city with the trained workers, the central location and the water and energy resources that chip manufacturers look for when they build a chip manufacturing facility, Denzler said.
“There are certainly challenges where we are not as competitive, so we are hoping that the MICRO Act will attract companies that will say, 'Hey. This is one more thing that is good for Illinois' and it will put us over the top,” Denzler said.