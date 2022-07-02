Fireworks are a long-standing tradition around Independence Day, but Illinois continues to be one of three states that ban all or most consumer fireworks.
The Illinois Pyrotechnic Act makes it illegal to buy and use fireworks other than novelty items like sparklers and smoke bombs. Vermont and Massachusetts are the only two other states to have similar bans. The possession, transportation or use of fireworks in Illinois could lead to a hefty fine or even prison time.
That doesn’t stop many Illinoisans from crossing the border into other states to buy them.
Sherry Cheesewright, who owns Sherry’s Fireworks in Clinton, Indiana, said Illinoisans are a big part of her business.
“I bring them in from, my gosh, Charleston, Decatur and Champaign,” said Cheesewright. “Last night a guy drove an hour and a half from a town I haven’t even heard of. Once they find me, they tend to come back here.”
She said business has been steady this year despite a slight increase in prices for fireworks.
Indiana has some of the most lenient fireworks laws in the country. Anyone 18 or older can buy and use fireworks whenever they want from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on non-holidays and later on holidays.
Illinois state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, has been trying to get fireworks legalized in Illinois for years. He said the fact that Illinoisans are driving across state lines to buy fireworks means the state is missing out on at least $10 million dollars in tax revenue.
“I think it's just ridiculous that every state around us is making money off of Illinois citizens and here we are once again giving up money that could better be earned and spent here in Illinois,” Rose told The Center Square.
Illinois and other states with stricter fireworks laws have cited statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission that shows thousands of people are injured in fireworks-related accidents every year, with multiple deaths. One person died last year in Illinois in a fireworks accident.