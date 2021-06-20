As Illinois continues to lead the Midwest in vaccinations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $10 million All In for the Win promotion that will reward vaccinated Illinoisans by automatically entering them into a series of cash and scholarship lotteries with prizes up to $1 million.
More than 70 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC, making Illinois the first state in the Midwest to reach President Biden’s goal.
All In for the Win offers $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, and $3 million in scholarship awards to vaccinated youth, held in Bright Start 529 College Savings Plan. Residents who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois are automatically entered into the lotteries. There are no sign ups, no forms, and no lines to wait in.
Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated before July 1 to ensure they’re entered into every draw and have the most chances to win a prize, including the first million-dollar top prize on July 8. The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to check their records before each drawing. Once entered, residents remain eligible in all future drawings, unless they win.
The first drawing will take place on Thursday, July 8, and the promotion will run until Thursday, Aug. 26, with a series of drawings for 43 cash prizes — including three million-dollar jackpots — and 20 scholarship awards.
One million-dollar cash winner and three $150,000 scholarship winners will be drawn on July 8, and weekly drawings will continue throughout the summer. Drawings include weekly $100,000 cash prizes and regional lotteries to ensure people from every part of the state are among the lucky winners. The grand finale — which includes two million-dollar cash prizes and 17 scholarship awards — will be drawn on Aug. 26. To view the complete drawing schedule, visit allin.illinois.gov.
After each draw, IDPH will reach out to the winners to ask for authorization to share their name and contact information with the Illinois Lottery. At no time will any state entity other than IDPH have information about a participant or winner without their consent. The Illinois Lottery will then help the winner through the claim process to receive their prize.
For more information, visit allin.illinois.gov.
NOTE: This is a press release from the governor's press office.