It's official...the Illinois indoor mask mandate is lifted today. Thanks to the decrease in new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, you will no longer have to wear a mask in gyms, restaurants, bars, and stores. Last Friday, the CDC announced masks would now only be recommended for schools where COVID-19 metrics are high.
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a Facebook post that seniors, people with compromised immune systems and others may still want to keep that extra layer of protection.
That includes public transportation, health care settings and long-term care facilities. Last Friday, following the CDC announcement, the Illinois Supreme Court declined to hear the governor’s appeal of the school mask mandate. He then said because of the CDC’s updated guidance, the school mask mandate is lifted Monday.